Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.83 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Beam has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 188.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,044,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

