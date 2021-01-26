Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

