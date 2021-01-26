Ballentine Partners LLC Has $528,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,957,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $132.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.