Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.