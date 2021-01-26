Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Hits $170.82 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $113.53 or 0.00355961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $170.82 million and $827,664.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

