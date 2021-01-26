CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $70,398.95

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $70,398.95 and approximately $5.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

