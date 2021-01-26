Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $467,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

