Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of SWKS opened at $165.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.