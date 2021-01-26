Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 579,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $975.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

