Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $556.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

