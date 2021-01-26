Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

XHE opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

