Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 121 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

