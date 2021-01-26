Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

