Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $276,000 in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 1.32% of Petros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.12. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
