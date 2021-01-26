Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $276,000 in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 1.32% of Petros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.12. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.