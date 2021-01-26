Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.