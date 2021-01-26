Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

