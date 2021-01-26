Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST opened at $2.80 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.