Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $23.60

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of HCCI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
