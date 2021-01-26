Analysts Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $23.60

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of HCCI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

