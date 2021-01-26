Scientific Games Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGMS stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $48.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

