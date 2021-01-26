Geely Automobile Holdings Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Geely Automobile in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

