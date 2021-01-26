Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price at $16.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.26 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

