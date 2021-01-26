FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Black Knight, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KCG initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

