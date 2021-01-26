Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE ECN opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -704.00. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

