Chicago Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

