Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

