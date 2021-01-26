Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

