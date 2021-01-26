Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 103.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

