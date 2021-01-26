Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $15,028,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49.

