Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 95,752 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

