iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

