Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

