Veracity Capital LLC Sells 47,298 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,298 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $256,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.