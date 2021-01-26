Veracity Capital LLC Has $208,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

