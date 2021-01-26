Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NICE by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

NICE stock opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

