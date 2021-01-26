Veracity Capital LLC Has $439,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

