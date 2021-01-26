Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $374.43 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

