V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

