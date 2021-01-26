Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

