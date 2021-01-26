JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after buying an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

