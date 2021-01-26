Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

