IBM Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $250.02 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

