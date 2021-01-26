IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,146 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

