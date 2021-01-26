IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $253.48 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

