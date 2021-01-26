IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Align Technology by 87.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 51.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 134,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $2,400,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,110,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $539.47 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.46 and its 200 day moving average is $403.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

