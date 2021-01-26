Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $258.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

