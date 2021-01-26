IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

NEM opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

