V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $309.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

