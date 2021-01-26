Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

NYSE PRI opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

