V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.