Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.07.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

